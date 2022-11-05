Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Price at $82.75

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

