Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 978

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.49) to GBX 1,060 ($12.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.58) to GBX 780 ($9.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($20,805.48).

Pearson Price Performance

About Pearson

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 951.20 ($11.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,642.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 976.20 ($11.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 827.78.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

