Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

