Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 27,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.