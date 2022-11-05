Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Cut to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

