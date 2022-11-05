Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -556.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -640.0%.

BEPC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,459. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,161,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

