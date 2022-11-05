Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 387.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,422.2%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

BEP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,762. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

