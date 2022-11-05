Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BC opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.