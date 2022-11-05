BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

