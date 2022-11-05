BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OZK opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

