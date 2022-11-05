BWS Financial Weighs in on ATN International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for ATN International in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ATNI stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.33. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ATN International by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ATN International by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -33.66%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

