Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 144.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

