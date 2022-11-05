Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

