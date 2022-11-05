CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €4.25 at Berenberg Bank

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €4.10 ($4.10) to €4.25 ($4.25) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.25 ($3.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

