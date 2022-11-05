Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

