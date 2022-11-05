Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Calyxt Price Performance

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 694,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,819. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.