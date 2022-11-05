Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

ATRC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

