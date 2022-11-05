Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

