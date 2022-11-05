Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of COK opened at €25.70 ($25.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.79. Cancom has a 1 year low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($64.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.42.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.