Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.51

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 9040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.18.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

