Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Hovde Group to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CCBG opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 148,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

