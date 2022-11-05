Capital One Financial Co. (COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 25th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $17.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,210,486 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

