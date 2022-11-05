Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Purchases 3,300 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$198,440.55.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.76. 231,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,628. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

