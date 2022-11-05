Capital’s (CAPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 178 ($2.06) price target on the stock.

Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 86 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £165.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.44.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capital’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

