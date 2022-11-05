Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.92.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 5,580,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,534. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 397,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.