Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $421.48 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $421.48 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.09 or 0.31415740 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,266,303,665 coins and its circulating supply is 10,484,970,756 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,265,329,467 with 10,484,064,120 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04098754 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $15,123,691.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

