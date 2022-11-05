Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $227.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

