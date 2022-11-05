CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.19

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 144784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

