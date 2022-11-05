CDbio (MCD) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

CDbio (MCD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $302,228.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00014080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CDbio has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.43 or 0.31283742 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012218 BTC.

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

