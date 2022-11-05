Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 14.88%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $206,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.