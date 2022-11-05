CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $114.76 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $114.76 million and $8.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.84 or 1.00045957 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14167034 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,370,043.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.