Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. Celanese also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS.

Celanese Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,389. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

