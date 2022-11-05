Cenovus Energy Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 92.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 978,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

