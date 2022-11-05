Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 80 ($0.92) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Citigroup downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.09) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

CPYYY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

