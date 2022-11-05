Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 80 ($0.92) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Citigroup downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.09) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.
Centrica Stock Performance
CPYYY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.
Centrica Dividend Announcement
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
