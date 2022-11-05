Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIAFF opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

