Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.22-$2.42 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 921,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,391,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.