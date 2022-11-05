Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.22-$2.42 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. 921,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,391,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
