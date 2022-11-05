Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE CHE opened at $481.10 on Tuesday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 127.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

