Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $174.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $171.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

