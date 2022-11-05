Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

