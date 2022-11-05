Chiliz Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $622.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.33 or 0.31236521 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012200 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,975,365 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

