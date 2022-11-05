ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of IMOS opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $733.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

