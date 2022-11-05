ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IMOS opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $733.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.