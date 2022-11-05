CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $29.05.
About CHS
