CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$48.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.10.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.58. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,031.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

