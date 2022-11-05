CIBC Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$19.51 and a 12 month high of C$92.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

