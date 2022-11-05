Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

