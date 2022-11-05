Citigroup Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $6.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 727.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 192.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 304,309 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 250.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 254,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 182,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 163,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

