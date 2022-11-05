Citigroup Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $393.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $522.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.89 and a 200 day moving average of $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

