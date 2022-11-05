Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

