Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.50 and a beta of 0.31. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

