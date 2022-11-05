Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.